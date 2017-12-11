9 killed in truck-tractor collision in Mirzapur

[India], December 11 (ANI): At least nine people were killed and three critically injured on Monday after a truck and a tractor collided head-on in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur.

Mirzapur District Magistrate Bimal Kumar Dubey said, "A very unfortunate incident took place today morning. A truck and a tractor collided in which nine people were killed and three were seriously injured."

The untoward incident took place near Madihan Police Station limits.

The injured were rushed to the nearby hospital.

The reason behind the accident is not yet known. Further details are awaited. (ANI)