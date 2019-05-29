9-yr-old dies after allegedly denied ambulance in Shahjahanpur

[India], May 28 (ANI): A terminally ill 9-year-old boy died after district hospital allegedly denied to provide him with an ambulance. The incident occurred last night when Afroz who was brought to the district hospital was referred to Lucknow but his parents insisted on treating him elsewhere.

The parents due to lack of money were unable to hire a private vehicle.

"He was suffering from fever and we gave him some medicine after which his condition got worsened. We admitted him here but doctors told us to go somewhere else saying that no facilities are available here," said Afroz's mother.

"We told the ambulance driver and other staff that we hardly have any money after which they refuse to carry my child. We asked them to take all the money we have but they denied to provide us with the facility," rued the mother with her child in her lap. "There are 3-4 ambulances here," she added. Medical Officer at Trauma centre and Emergency said: "He was ill and his condition was severe. He was referred to Lucknow but his parents said they want to get him treated somewhere else and left. He died on the way. We were not even approached" "He expired on his way, they didn't return," he added. (ANI)