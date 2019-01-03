90 per cent possibility PM will contest from Puri: BJP MLA

[India], Jan 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will likely contest 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Puri in Odisha, claimed Pradip Purohit, the BJP MLA from the state's Padampur assembly constituency.

"There is 90 per cent possibility of Prime Minister Narendra Modi contesting from Puri seat," Purohit told ANI.

"People of Odisha state want the Prime Minister to fight elections from Puri. The party leaders and maybe Prime Minister Modi himself would like to contest from Puri," he added.

The claim from the BJP leader came amidst speculations that the BJP might field Prime Minister Modi from the holy city of Puri, famous for the ancient Jagannatha Temple. "Prime Minister had sought blessings of Lord Jagannath and won from Varanasi in 2014. Now he can contest elections from Puri this time," the BJP MLA said. Purohit made the statement after Prime Minister Modi, in his interview with ANI on Tuesday, had called the reports as the creation of media. "Media persons also should get some work," the Prime Minister had told ANI when asked if he will be fighting next elections from Puri. However, Purohit claimed that Prime Minister Modi may choose Puri as he loves the people of Odisha and wants its development. (ANI)