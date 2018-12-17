95-km new rail line in Haryana

[India], Dec 17 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has accorded approval to the proposal of establishing a 95-km new rail line from Panipat to Asaoti in Palwal via Rohtak-Jhajjar-Farukhnagar-Patli-Manesar­-Sohna rail route bypassing Delhi, thus fulfilling the transport needs of the people of southern Haryana.

An official spokesman said that this new rail line would be developed by the newly set up Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (HRIDC). "This new route will provide direct connectivity for Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Palwal, Sohna, and Gurugram with other districts of Haryana and Chandigarh," he said.

"The new rail line will facilitate fast passenger connectivity (avoiding Delhi) to all important places including the capital of the state and running of Shatabdi type trains from Gurugram to Chandigarh. This will decongest Delhi rail network and be immensely beneficial to the National Capital Region from an environment point of view," he said.