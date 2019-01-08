95 pc politicians have done nothing for cows: Rahul Bajaj

[India], Jan 8 (ANI): Veteran industrialist Rahul Bajaj on Tuesday slammed the politicians who support cow protection saying that "95 per cent of them have not done anything for cows."

"Those politicians who talk of the cow should be asked what they have done for Go-Mata," said Bajaj while speaking at the launch of the book-'My Life's Journey'-authored by Janakidevi Bajaj here.

"What their parents and grandparents have done for the Go-Mata? 95 per cent of them have done nothing and those who have really done don't talk about it," said Bajaj.

Talking about noted industrialist Jamnalal Bajaj, Rahul said: "He used to wash cows himself and people here are lynching for cows." "That is the difference between a politician and a genuine worker," Bajaj added. He said that Jamnalal Bajaj was a simple man, who always travelled in the lowest class in the train. (ANI)