97 people killed in road accidents in Goa till April this year

[India], Jun 6 (ANI): This year, a total of 97 people lost their lives in a total of 1213 motor vehicle accidents in the state till April 30, according to official estimates.

The office of the Superintendent of Police (Traffic) said in a press release, "During the year 2019 (till April 30, 2019) a total of 1213 M.V. Accidents have been reported wherein 97 people have lost their lives."

The traffic police have speeded up prosecutions in the past two weeks to curb road accidents and regularize traffic in the state.

"In order to prevent road accidents and loss of precious lives, apart from regular enforcement Traffic Police cell has conducted a special drive against traffic violation for two weeks. During the special drive, Traffic Police have prosecuted violators such as driving dangerously -590, riding/driving by minor-85, modified vehicles-60 and dazzling light-1116," the release added.

"It is further informed that a special drive will be undertaken in future. Motorists are requested to follow traffic rules and adhere to safety norms. They are also requested to cooperate with traffic police to make Goan roads safe," it said. (ANI)