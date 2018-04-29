A career push from UPSC 36th rank holder

& Kashmir) [India] Apr 29 (ANI): Fazlul Haseeb, who ranked 36th in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services 2017 examination, on Sunday urged the youths of Kashmir to channelise their time and energy well to clear the coveted exam.

"I am really happy to get this result. I just want to tell the youths of Kashmir that you can also do it if your concepts are clear," he told ANI.

Haseeb, an engineer by profession, topped the list of first fifty qualifiers in the examination in the all India merit list.

He also thanked his father, calling him a huge inspiration in his life. "My father, Farooq Ahmad Peer, presently Director Academics at the J&K Board of School education proved to be a source of inspiration for me when I saw him working overtime to ensure a fast track recruitment process as a member of service selection board. I thought I can do better if I qualify Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and work for giving people a judicious and transparent system of governance," he said. On a related note, 9, 57,590 candidates applied for the preliminary examination, out of which 4, 56, 625 candidates appeared. 13,366 candidates qualified for the Written (Main) Examination held in October - November 2017. Of them, 2568 candidates qualified for the Personality Test conducted in February - April 2018. The UPSC then recommended a total of 990 candidates, including 750 men and 240 women for appointment to various services, including IAS, Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS). (ANI)