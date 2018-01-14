A chilly day in UP ends in heated blanket battle

[India], Jan 14 (ANI): A clash broke out between the supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Rekha Arun Verma and MLA Shashank Trivedi here on Saturday over blanket distribution.

The brawl started when Verma and Trivedi reached Maholi Tehsil office to distribute blankets among the needy. The supporters disputed over taking credit for the distribution

Upset with the arrangements, Verma also threatened the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) present at the spot, saying, "If you will create such mess then you will not be able to stay here even for two days".

She was also seen threatening Trivedi with her footwear in front of the SDM. The supporters of the MLA also picked up the table and tried to throw it on Verma's supporters. A police team had to reach the spot to resolve the issue. (ANI)