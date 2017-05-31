A day after Babri hearing, CM Adityanath to visit Ayodhya

[India], May 31 (ANI): A day after the crucial Babri Masjid hearing in which senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders were slapped with charges of criminal conspiracy, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Lord Rama's birthplace Ayodhya today.

This will be Adityanath's first visit, post taking charge as Chief Minister.

Yesterday, he had paid a visit to BJP veterans Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti, who had come to Lucknow to appear before a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

In a major setback to Advani, Joshi and Uma, the court yesterday rejected their discharge application, framing charges against them and the other nine accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case. Charges of criminal conspiracy under section 120 (B) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) have been framed. However, the accused will now move the Allahabad High Court against the CBI court's order. Earlier yesterday, the court granted bail to all the accused by signing a personal bond of Rs. 20,000. "They have been granted bail by signing bonds of Rs. 20,000. We have submitted discharge application. If the court rejects it, then charges will be framed," said lawyer of accused Prashant Atal. The court had also asked BJP leader Vinay Katiyar, VHP's Vishnu Hari Dalmia and Sadhvi Ritambara to present themselves before the court in person. While directing the accused to present themselves in person, the judge had said no application for adjournment or exemption from personal appearance shall be entertained. The court, which is hearing two separate cases relating to the demolition, would also frame charges against Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, Mahant Ram Vilas Vedanti, Baikunth Lal Sharma alias Prem Ji, Champat Rai Bansal, Mahant Dharma Das and Satish Pradhan in the second matter. (ANI)