A day after Babri hearing, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visits Ayodhya

Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday arrived in Ayodhya and visited the Hanuman Garhi temple.

This is the first time that any Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has visited Ayodhya since 2002.

Adityanath's visit comes a day after a CBI special court in Lucknow ordered framing of criminal conspiracy charges against Bharatiya Janata Party veterans L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Union Minister Uma Bharti along with nine others in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case.

Officials, however, told IANS that there was no link between the court proceedings and Adityanath's visit to Ayodhya and said that it was pre-scheduled. The Chief Minister was supposed to take part in the birthday celebrations of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, head of the Ram Janma Bhoomi Nyaas, which led the Ram temple movement in the 1990s.