'A Hindu can't be a terrorist,' says Haryana Minister Anil Vij

Chandigarh: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Haryana Minister for Health Anil Vij has courted controversy by claiming that Hindus cannot be terrorists. In an interview to a television channel, the minister said that the concept of Hindu terrorism was fake and a ploy by the Congress.

"There can't be a terminology like Hindu terrorism. A Hindu cannot be a terrorist. Had there been Hindu terrorism, no other terrorism would be present in this entire region. This (Hindu terrorism) was only a political ploy by the previous Congress government to counter certain acts of terrorism where Muslims were involved," Anil Vij said in a television interview whilst speaking about the 2007 Samjhauta Express blast case in which 68 people were killed.

Vij added that investigations under the Congress government were improper. "It is very surprising why Narco Analysis test was not conducted on involved persons from Pakistan. Brain mapping and Narco analysis are done in all case of terror but in this, it wasn't because. Simply because they (Congress) wanted to coin the word 'Hindu terrorism'. The investigation was not done properly," he added. The minister had landed in a controversy earlier this year when he had said that Narendra Modi had a better brand image than Mahatma Gandhi. After receiving flak, he had withdrawn his statement. In the blast case, the NIA has filed a charge sheet against several right-wingers including Swami Aseemanand. He walked free in the Ajmer Dargah blast case earlier this year after prosecution witnesses turned hostile.