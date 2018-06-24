A long 'road' home for this UP minister

[India], June 23 (ANI): Disappointed with the state government, Uttar Pradesh MLA Om Prakash Rajbhar, along with other locals, took up a spade to repair the road that led to his home in Pindra's Phatehpur Katauna.

Rajbhar, who has been making the headlines for attacking the Yogi Adityanath government on various issues, fired another salvo and told ANI, "If roads cannot be made at a minister's house, God only knows what will happen to the public."

The wedding of Rajbhar's son is scheduled for June 24, but the village road is still not constructed. Despite requesting the government several times, there was no response from them. This led to the family and villagers of Rajbhar to construct the road themselves.

Rajbhar's younger son issued a statement saying that a proposal for construction of 500 meters of the road was sent to the government around six months ago Many ministers of the Adityanath's cabinet and other Members of Parliament have been invited and are expected to attend the wedding. (ANI)