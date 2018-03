[India], Mar 11 (ANI): A National Democratic Front of Boroland (Songbijit) Militant on Sunday surrendered before the security forces here.

The militant, Rindao Brahma alias B Ringhav alias Mejem, who, hails from Ramfalbil Kapurgaon village, surrendered at the Serfanguri Police Station.

Brahma was a Myanmar trained Lance Corporal of the 42nd batch of NDFB (S), who joined the organisation in 2014 .(ANI)