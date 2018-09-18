A sky-high wish for PM Modi's birthday!

[India], Sep 18 (ANI): An Indian skydiver jumped off from a height of 13,000 feet carrying a placard to wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 68th birthday on September 17.

Sheetal Mahajan, a Padma Shri award winner took the leap in Chicago, USA. She also posted a video of the act on her Facebook page writing, "Wishing Honorable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modiji on his 68th Birthday From 13000ft blue skies...with fellow Indian Skydiver Sudeep Kodavati taking videos."

Sheetal also recorded a special video message during her jump in which she said, "This was an awesome jump and a special jump for Prime Minister Modi. Wish him a happy birthday and good luck for the next elections from thousands of feet up in the sky."

In another interesting event, a huge 'laddu' of 568 Kg was cut to mark the Prime Minister's birthday at Delhi's Constitution Club yesterday. Union Minister for Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar and Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi were present during the event. Prime Minister Modi celebrated his birthday in his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, where he visited a primary school and also interacted with students of Kashi Vidyapeeth. Later in the day, he offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple. (ANI)