A UP police station where history-sheeters come to sleep!

[India] March 31 (ANI): There is a police station in Uttar Pradesh where notorious history-sheeters come to sleep!

Yes, it is true. Hardcore criminals come daily at Sitapur district's Laharpur Kotwali police station to mark their attendance. Some even sleep at the police station premises.

Talking to ANI, Sitapur Superintendent of Police Anand Kulkarni said, "Criminals of Laharpur Kotwali have started marking their attendance at the police station. Some even stay there during the night and also help police in the investigation. They have pledged not to indulge in any crime and police also appreciates their reformation."

It is pertinent to mention here that these are the same criminals who used to kill anyone or loot anyone at their whims and fancies. They did not have mercy and were also not afraid of the police. But, tables have turned since Yogi Adityanath has assumed the charge of Uttar Pradesh chief minister. Adityanath government has given police a 'free hand' to deal with the criminals. The UP chief minister had said that police will have full freedom to deal with rising crime rates in the state and asked criminals to either surrender or leave the state. According to official data released by Uttar Pradesh police, there were 1144 encounters from March 20, 2017, to January 31, 2018, in the state, in which 34 criminals were killed and 2744 were arrested. Four policemen were also killed and 247 were injured during these encounters which took place in Agra, Meerut, Lucknow, Allahabad, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, and Varanasi. Meerut topped the list where 22 criminals were killed, 155 were injured, and 985 were arrested during 449 encounters. (ANI)