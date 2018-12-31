A year after his death, Telgi acquitted in stamp paper scam

[India] Dec 31, (ANI): A year after his death, Abdul Karim Telgi along with the other accused in the infamous stamp paper scam case was acquitted by a Nashik Court on Monday.

However, the charges against Telgi were abated in October last year after his death due to multiple organ failure. Some other officials of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Railways' parcel division were also convicted in the case.

Telgi, who died last year, was serving 30 years of rigorous imprisonment at Parappana Agrahara Central Jail in Bengaluru in connection with the scam.

In July 2017, a report by Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) (Prisons) D Roopa had revealed that Telgi used to get special treatment in the jail, and was allotted three-four inmates to give him a body massage, owing to his severe health condition. Telgi was convicted in 2007 for producing fake stamp paper along with his agents, and allegedly selling it to banks, insurance companies and brokerage firms. He was also slapped with a fine of Rs 202 crore in the case. (ANI)