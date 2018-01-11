Aadhaar a must to register for Jallikattu

[India], JAN 11 (ANI): The Madurai district administration on Thursday made the Aadhaar registration mandatory for bull tamers who wished participate in the annually organised festival of the Jallikattu celebrations.

According to reports, this new order has not gone down well with locals.

Meanwhile, the district administration claim that the move will help it in managing large crowds at the celebrations in an efficient manner. Similarly, it will also put a check on illegal elements too.

Nearly 1,000 bull tamers and 3,000 bulls are expected to participate in Jallikattu this year. Jallikattu will be held in various parts of Tamil Nadu from January 14 to 16. (ANI)