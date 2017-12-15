Aadhaar case: SC extends deadline of linking till March 31

[India], December 15 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday agreed with the Centre's submissions and set the deadline of linking of Aadhaar card with bank accounts, mobile numbers and various other schemes as March 31.

A five-judge constitutional bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said the final hearing on the petitions would commence from January 17 next year.

Earlier the court had tagged 22 cases to be heard by a smaller bench.

The cases challenge several aspects of Aadhaar, including the use of data collected under the unique identification programme. (ANI)