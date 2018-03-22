Aadhaar concern: SC nods for PowerPoint presentation

[India], Mar. 22 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to give a PowerPoint presentation on the technical issues being raised by petitioners in Aadhaar scheme in the court to allay concerns.

The presentation is to be made before the Apex Court at 2:30 pm today.

The Centre yesterday sought the top court's permission to present a PowerPoint presentation on the concerned case.

Appearing on the behalf of the Centre, Attorney General urged the apex court to allow the CEO of UIDAI for a PowerPoint presentation. The Attorney General told the Apex Court that proper security measures have been adopted to ensure that data is not leaked from data centers in any form.

Chief Justice Dipak Misra said he will fix the time for the presentation after discussing the matter with other judges of the five-judge constitution bench he is heading. The bench is hearing a number of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of Aadhaar and its enabling Act. (ANI)