Aadhaar not mandatory for mobile SIMs, other identification documents allowed

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday clarified that consumers can get SIM cards by providing alternative identification documents such as driving licence, passport and voter ID card even without submitting Aadhaar, the 12-digit identification number issued by Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

The announcement comes as a much needed relief after service providers mandated Aadhaar ID for getting new SIM connection based on orders from the government.

Telecom secretary Aruna Sundararajan said that all mobile companies have been asked to follow the instructions immediately so that consumers are not inconvenienced.

The announcement comes after several instances of consumers not getting SIM cards due to lack to Aadhaar card were reported in the last few months. The clarification from government comes after the Supreme Court said that Aadhaar should not be mandatory for getting SIM cards till the time it takes a final view on the issue. "The ministry has issued instructions to all telecom companies, asking them not to deny a SIM card to any individual who does not have an Aadhaar number. We have asked them to accept other forms of KYC (know your customer) documents, and continue to issue SIM cards," the telecom secretary told Times of India. The move comes after the Supreme Court had rapped the Centre for using its earlier order on 'mandatory authentication of users' as a 'tool' by asking telecom companies to link their mobile numbers with Aadhaar. "This kind of a denial by retailers is completely uncalled for when there is no legal basis to enforce it. Such practices will not be tolerated," a senior official said. It is also understood that the government has asked mobile companies to "take it easy" on the issue of re-verification of mobile numbers with Aadhaar. The Supreme Court has already said that linking of the Aadhaar cannot be made mandatory as long as the arguments against its constitutional validity are being heard.