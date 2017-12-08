AADHAR-PAN linking date extended till March 31

[India] December 8 (ANI): The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has, once again, extened the date for linking Aadhar Number with the Permanent Account Number (PAN), today, till March 31, 2018.

This is the third time when the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the body which regulates the direct taxes under MoF, has extended the deadline for the taxpayers stating the reason that many individuals have not yet completed the process.

"It has come to notice that some of the taxpayers have not yet completed the linking of PAN with Aadhaar. Therefore, to facilitate the process of linking, it has been decided to further extend the time for linking of Aadhaar with PAN till 31st March, 2018," tweeted the finance ministry.

Yesterday, Attorney General K K Venugopal had informed the Supreme Court, which is going to hear several pleas against the Centre's decision of making Aadhar card mandatory, that the Union Government was willing to extend the linking date. Earlier in the year, the Government, in its ruling, had made it mandatory to link AADHAR with PAN under section 139AA of the Income-Tax Act, 1961, with effect from July 1, 2017. (ANI)