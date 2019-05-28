Aaditya Thackeray likely to contest Maharashtra assembly elections

New Delhi: Buoyed by the success in the Lok Sabha polls, the Shiv Sena has aggressively started planning for the Vidhan Sabha polls which will be held later this year. As a part of this planning, its youth wing Yuva Sena has demanded that Uddhav Thackerays son Aaditya Thackeray should contest the assembly polls.

In his Instagram post, Yuva Sena secretary Varun Sardesai has mentioned Aaditya by saying the time is ripe for Aaditya to contest the polls.

He said, Hich Vel Aahe Hich Sandhi Aahe. Lakshya- Vidhan Sabha 2019. Maharashtra Vaat Pahtoy. (This is the time. This is the opportunity. The target is Vidhan Sabha 2019. Maharashtra is waiting.)

The post has urged Aaditya to take a plunge into electoral politics. If it happens, he will become a first member of the famed Thackeray family to enter the electoral politics. According to Sena sources, several party leaders had earlier pleaded with Aaditya to contest either Lok Sabha or Vidhan Sabha polls. However, party chief and his father Uddhav Thackeray categorically denied saying that Aaditya would not contest the Lok Sabha polls. According to Sena sources, several party leaders had earlier pleaded with Aaditya to contest either Lok Sabha or Vidhan Sabha polls. However, party chief and his father Uddhav Thackeray categorically denied saying that Aaditya would not contest the Lok Sabha polls. Aaditya has also been the head of Yuva Sena. Although away from electoral politics, he has been de facto number two leader in the party after his father. He is considered as a brain behind partys major decisions. Aaditya has also been the head of Yuva Sena. Although away from electoral politics, he has been de facto number two leader in the party after his father. He is considered as a brain behind partys major decisions. There are several seats belonging to Shiv Sena, from where Aditya can be elected safely. If he is elected, he can keep a check on party legislators and MPs as Uddhavji is busy in organisational activities and party matters, a party leader said. There are several seats belonging to Shiv Sena, from where Aditya can be elected safely. If he is elected, he can keep a check on party legislators and MPs as Uddhavji is busy in organisational activities and party matters, a party leader said.