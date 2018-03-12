AAHAR 2018 to be inaugurated by Suresh Prabhu tomorrow

[India], Mar. 12 (ANI): The 33rd edition of 'AAHAR 2018', the International Food and Hospitality fair, will be inaugurated by Minister of Commerce and Industry Suresh Prabhu on Tuesday.

The India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), with the support of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Agricultural, and Processed Food Products Development Authority (APEDA) and other industry bodies, is organizing the event, which will be inaugurated at Hall 7 of Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.

Over 900 exhibitors from India and overseas will be exhibiting a wide range of food products, machinery, and equipment.

The foreign participation is from 18 countries including USA, China, Italy, Poland, Turkey, Spain, Oman, South Korea, Thailand, UAE, Peru, Norway, Indonesia, Canada, Tunisia, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Japan. The four-day extravaganza (March 13-17) will open from 10.00am to 6.00pm, daily. (ANI)