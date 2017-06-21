AAI, CISF celebrates International Yoga Day

[India] June 21, (ANI): Personnel of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) celebrated the 3rd International Day of Yoga today at the Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan here.

There was a massive response from the AAI families and various age groups, who gathered to explore and avail the benefits of yoga.

AAI Chairman Guruprasad Mohapatra also performed various asanas under the guidance of an expert who explained the benefits of various yogic exercises.

Mohapatra, sharing his feelings, said, "World Yoga Day is celebrated at AAI not as a token event, but mainly to motivate each one of us.Yoga is one of the most accomplished methods to remain healthy and we should ensure the just doing yogic exercises is not enough but it is more important to adopt yogic in our lifestyle. That is the main purpose of the day and we are celebrating it and hope that we can inculcate some of it in our daily life also."

Director,Administration of AAI Rubina Ali also shared her words on Yoga Day, she says, "Yoga has made me a healthy person. Healthy from the mind, heart and from soul and I feel yoga is not for any particular religion it is for everybody. It is your inner state that has to be at peace and if we are peaceful and happy inside, perhaps we can bring happiness all over the world". Further, Joint secretary of civil aviation Usha Padhee claimed, "Yoga not only bring peace and harmony to the world but it is bring peace within ousrelf, doing yoga is good for society". After practicing yoga the officials and staff of Airports Authority of India pledged to practice yoga beyond their caste and religion as practicing regular yoga will certainly help the staff of AAI to enhance their physical and mental capabilities. (ANI)