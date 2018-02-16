AAI enhances passenger convenience at Goa International Airport

[India] Feb. 16 (ANI): The Airports Authority of India (AAI) is taking steps to enhance passenger convenience at Goa International Airport.

With an objective of improving overall efficiency of airport operations for the benefit of passengers and other stakeholders, AAI Chairman Dr. Guruprasad Mohapatra on Friday inaugurated an Airport Operations Control Center (AOCC) and a help desk at Goa International Airport.

Goa airport has become the 12th airport to have an AOCC. This center will provide real time information about flights like actual time of arrival/departure, boarding gate number for departing passengers and baggage conveyor number for arriving passengers on flight information displays. It will also help AAI, airline operators and ground handling agencies to ensure optimum utilization of available resources.

In another effort to add new facilities for better passenger facilitation, AAI has awarded an expenditure contract for operation and management of help desk and reserve lounges at Goa Airport. A dedicated help desk/ information counter will have flight information display and computer system which will provide latest flight information and assistance to passengers/visitors during their travel through Goa International Airport. This help desk will also supervise the operations of airlines as well as the ground handling agencies at the airport. A dedicated round-the-clock Help Line number will also be launched soon. Keeping up AAI's commitment of providing assistance towards ensuring better medical facilities and generating awareness on Cancer, especially Cervical Cancer, a 'Free Women's Wellness Camp' was organized by AAI's Women's Welfare Association - Kalyanmayee in association with Manipal Hospitals Goa and Goa Cancer Society. The camp was inaugurated by Anjali Mohapatra, President, Kalyanmayee. The objective of the Wellness Camp was to create awareness and to educate the public on timely medical intervention to detect Cancer. (ANI)