AAI hosts annual conference of top executives

[India], June 14 (ANI): A two-day annual conference of AAI top executives was inaugurated on 13th June by Jayant Sinha, Minister of State of Civil Aviation, at Indian Aviation Academy in New Delhi.

The conference provided a platform for the AAI top brass to interact and share the experiences and ideas to sync the organization wide working with its corporate plan, vision and mission in line with the National Civil Aviation Policy-2016.

Dr. Guruprasad Mohapatra, Chairman, AAI, in his welcome address emphasized that despite the AAI being one of the most geographically distributed public sector units and managing such a diverse workforce spread across the length and breadth of the country , the challenges are being handled very well. He said the purpose of the conference was to contemplate on changes and challenges and to find ways to improve performance.

Sinha, in his keynote address, appreciated the excellent work done by various airport heads in implementation of plans of the government to make the air travel available to the common man in the remotest parts in line with the Prime Minister's vision. He highlighted thatover the past four years, the number of passengers have doubled,the number of operational airports have gone up from 70 in 2014 to almost 100 in 2018 and in the same time period, the number of aircraft has risen from 350 to 550 in the Indian skies. To meet with this unprecedented demand, as a result of flying being taken up by a common man in a big way, airlines have placed firm orders of more than 950 aircraft to be added in their fleet in coming years. This has become possible with the positive approach of the government with fair and transparent policies in place. These figures complement the government's slogan of "Saaf Niyat Sahi Vikas". He emphasized that although lots of efforts have been put in, the need of the hour is to manage the changes in more effective manner so as to make the customer experiences even better and enriching. He further emphasized that we all have to take up the leadership and ownership to make things happen. It is with this belief that lot of projects like Digi Yatra, Policy on Drones and other such initiatives have been set rolling by the government. He stressed on adopting cutting edge technology to be better than the best and embrace criticism and effectively deal and resolve the issues to make the primary customers-the passengers satisfied while travelling through the airports. On the first day of this two-dayconference, presentations and deliberations were scheduled from the AAI Board Members and selected teams from airports on the new change initiatives implemented in AAIunder Project UtkarshaSecond day will host sessions from experts from Airport Council International (ACI) onforces of change, end to end customer evolution, advance commercial relations etc. to share best global practices and their feasibility in the Indian perspective. (ANI)