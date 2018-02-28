AAI launches aviation skill development center

[India] February 27 (ANI): The Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Tuesday launched the first of its kind Aviation Multi Skill Development Centre at Old Civil Air Terminal in Chandigarh.

Civil Aviation Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju inaugurated the ceremony.

Member of Parliament from Anandpur Sahib, Kirron Kher and senior officials of AAI were present on the occasion.

The project falls under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of the Airports Authority of India.

The Centre has set up by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and the Aerospace and Aviation Sector Skill Council of India.

Speaking to ANI, Civil Aviation Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju said that the initiative will encourage youth to join aviation sector. "We are delighted today to bring this institution and make it operational. Many children are enthusiastic. At least 90 kids have landed up here and I am sure once the placements start, the place will be packed. But aviation is growing day by day and this sector needs institutes like this," Raju stated. He added that the centre is equipped with modern training infrastructure to supplement an industry-relevant course curriculum. "The Airports Authority of India, with this noble gesture, would also ensure that more and more youngsters would enhance skills and get employed," he added. Many youngsters expressed their excitement in joining the skill development centre. Priyanka, a student said, "It is a great opportunity for the youth, who are not able to find the direction to be taken and also gives us an opportunity to enter into the industry. So, I find this step very productive". Another student Mandeep Singh told ANI that "it is a good opportunity for the students, as aviation is a fast growing sector in India and everybody can get a good opportunity." "It also depends on the students as they have to put in their efforts and practice and keep grabbing what trainers are teaching here," he added. In an estimate, the center will train about 2,400 youth and women in 8 aviation job roles over the next three years. (ANI)