AAI observes World Environment Day

[India], June 6 (ANI): The Airports Authority of India Officers Institute celebrated World Environment Day on Tuesday.

On the occasion, Sudhir Raheja, Member (Planning) and Anuj Aggarwal, Member (HR) planted saplings.

Board Members were also apprised of the organic waste converter machine placed at the institute, which convert the food waste into compost.

A painting camp was also organized on the "Environment Conservation" on this occasion.

Addressing the participants, Board Members gave innovative ideas to protect environment specially reducing use of plastic.

In order to make plastic free environment, all the participants pledged towards using environment friendly garbage bags and containers in place of plastic. (ANI)