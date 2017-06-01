AAI organises vigilance workshop at Bagdogra Airport

[India], June 1 (ANI): A workshop was organised by the corporate vigilance department of the Airports Authority of India at Bagdogra, West Bengal, on the topic "Vigilance as a Management Function".

Around 50 executives and non-executives from Bagdogra, Raipur, Behrampur, Durgapur, FSTC, Kolkata, Jharsuguda, Bhubaneswar, RHQ/ER and NSCBI Airport, Kolkata participated in the workshop.

The workshop was inaugurated by Upma Srivastava, Principal Secretary to the Government of Sikkim.

The workshop covered various aspects of vigilance and disciplinary matters.

Apart from Srivastava, who spoke on "Ethics in Management', the other speakers and participants included M.P. Juneja, IEM, AAI, Ex. CTE, CVC & Ex. Addl. Member, Railway Board spoke on "Common Irregularities in Public Procurement Process". The presentations during the workshop included vigilance case studies, ECDA Regulations and Integrity Pact. Keshav Rao, CVO, AAI, addressed the gathering on the objectives of workshop. Various issues related to preventive vigilance were intensely discussed and deliberated. (ANI)