AAI signs MoU with SAMEER for boosting communication

[India], Jan 4 (ANI): Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Friday signed MoU with Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering and Research (SAMEER) for joint research programs in the field of Communication Navigation and Surveillance (CNS).

AAI and SAMEER, an autonomous research and development (R and D) institute under MeitY have entered into an overarching MOU that will provide a platform for Collaborative Research for both the Organizations to work together.

Both the organisations will strive to arrive at a beneficial solution for CNS Systems related R and D activities in the country.

More significantly, a collaboration between both the organisations is in line with the Government of India's impetus for embracing the Make in India concept through indigenous design and development of CNS systems, with significant benefits in terms of leveraging human capital potential, fostering innovation, enhancing skill development and protecting intellectual property in the country. In a ceremony at AAI Corporate Headquarters, Vineet Gulati, Member of Airports Authority of India, and Sulabha Ranade, Director General of SAMEER, signed the epoch-making Agreement in the presence of Guruprasad Mohapatra, Chairman of AAI, SAMEER Experts and Senior officials of AAI. The MOU, on the one hand, will provide for the transfer of skill by SAMEER experts in the areas of Radio Frequency, Millimetre Wave and Antenna-related solutions to AAI domain experts, while on the other hand, it will pave way for exposure for the SAMEER researchers to the challenging Aviation field. Ranade affirmed that the MOU would provide for the synergy of capabilities of both the organisations in their respective domains leading to mutually beneficial and lasting solutions in the ever-growing field of Aviation. (ANI)