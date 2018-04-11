AAI to develop Myanmar's Kalay Airport

[India], April 11 (ANI): The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has signed an agreement with the Ministry of External Affairs, for preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) on the first phase for development of the Kalay Airport as a green airport in Myanmar.

The agreement was signed by Anil Gupta, Executive Director (Land Management and Business Development), Airports Authority of India, and Ankan Banerjee, Director (Bangladesh, Myanmar) in theMinistry of External Affairs on 10th April 2018.

Speaking on the occasion, Gupta envisaged AAI's vision for going global, considering AAI expertise and capabilities in Airport development and operation management. He also informed that over a period of time, AAI had developed more than 60 airports in metro and non-metro cities in India and now AAI wants to leverage its expertise to other countries on bigger scale. (ANI)