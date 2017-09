[India], Sept. 5 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will unveil Amaravati American Institute of Medical Sciences (AAIMS) on September 7.

Amaravathi Institute of Medical Sciences CEO and Managing Director Navaneet Krishna informed the media here.

Krishna said that the services will be provided and the project will be finished and prepared for the public service in four faces of the total implementation. (ANI)