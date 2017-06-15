AAP denies PWD charges of 'unauthorised occupation'

[India], June 15 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday rebuffed the charges claimed by the Public Works Department (PWD) against it for "unauthorised occupation" of a bungalow in Rouse Avenue in the national capital and said that the Delhi Government had allotted it the accommodation.

AAP leader Pankaj Gupta said that the party won't be vacating the bungalow as of now as the party is mulling over options to deal with the issue.

"The Delhi Government through one of its letters had allotted this accommodation. We had occupied it in December last year and ever since then we are here, so to call it illegal is very wrong. We are mulling options to deal with the issue," said Gupta.

A fine of Rs. 27 lakh has been imposed on the AAP by the PWD on charges of 'unauthorised occupation' of party office. The party is liable to pay Rs. 27,73,802 as the market rent for unauthorised occupation. According to the notice, the dues will further accrue upto the date the premises are finally vacated. In April, the PWD had issued a notice to AAP's National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal asking him to immediately vacate the office, which was allotted to him in "violation" of rules. (ANI)