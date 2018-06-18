AAP dharna drama: Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia shifted to hospital after ketone level rises to 7.4

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, on hunger strike at LG's office since June 13, taken to hospital, tweeted CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Manish Sisodia's ketone level rose to 7.4 while on Sunday it was 6.4. Ideally, it should be zero. Anything above 2 is considered to be in the danger zone. A team of doctors is on its way to the L-G house to see him.