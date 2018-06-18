AAP dharna drama: Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia shifted to hospital after ketone level rises to 7.4

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, on hunger strike at LG's office since June 13, taken to hospital, tweeted CM Arvind Kejriwal.Manish Sisodia's ketone level rose to 7.4 while on Sunday it was 6.4. Ideally, it should be zero. Anything above 2 is considered to be in the danger zone. A team of doctors is on its way to the L-G house to see him.
#Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia being taken to LNGP hospital after his ketone level reached 7.4. He has been on an indefinite hunger strike for the past 6 days at LG's residence against the alleged strike by the IAS officers of Delhi government. pic.twitter.com/XSJMxXOOJr— ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2018Earlier, on Monday. Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain was rushed to a city hospital as his health deteriorated nearly a week after he had gone on an indefinite hunger strike at the Lieutenant Governor office, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, according to PTI.
"Manish Sisodia's ketone level reaches 7.4. Yesterday it was 6.4. ideally it should be zero. 2+ level is considered to be danger zone. Team of doctors reaching LG house to see him" @Saurabh_MLAgk pic.twitter.com/lZEKRGcMEp— Amit Mishra (@Amitjanhit) June 18, 2018
The health minister was taken to the LNJP Hospital, officials said. "Satyender Jain shifted to hospital due to his deteriorating health," Kejriwal tweeted.