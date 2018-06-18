  1. Sify.com
  4. AAP dharna drama: Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia shifted to hospital after ketone level rises to 7.4

Last Updated: Mon, Jun 18, 2018 15:31 hrs
Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, on hunger strike at LG's office since June 13, taken to hospital, tweeted CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Manish Sisodia's ketone level rose to 7.4 while on Sunday it was 6.4. Ideally, it should be zero. Anything above 2 is considered to be in the danger zone. A team of doctors is on its way to the L-G house to see him.

Earlier, on Monday. Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain was rushed to a city hospital as his health deteriorated nearly a week after he had gone on an indefinite hunger strike at the Lieutenant Governor office, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, according to PTI.

The health minister was taken to the LNJP Hospital, officials said. "Satyender Jain shifted to hospital due to his deteriorating health," Kejriwal tweeted.

