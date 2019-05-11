AAP gives ticket to people in exchange for money: Congress

[India], May 11 (ANI): In a direct attack to Aam Aadmi Party, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera on Saturday said the party gives tickets to people in exchange for money.

"It is clear now that where the money for its call centre operations is coming from? AAP engages in this practice in Rajya Sabha, Vidhan Sabha and even in Municipal Corporations. The so-called honest party is actually corrupt," said Pawan Khera.

Earlier in the day, Uday Jakhar, who is the son of West Delhi AAP candidate Balbir Singh Jakhar, alleged that AAP had taken Rs 6 crore from his father to let him contest the parliamentary elections.

Delhi goes to poll in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 12. The counting of votes will take place on May 23. (ANI)