AAP govt. not serious about controlling pollution: BJP

[India], November 12 (ANI): In the wake of the Delhi Government calling off the odd-even vehicle movement in the national capital, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday said it took a U-turn on the scheme after getting hauled up by National Green Tribunal (NGT), adding it was not serious about reducing or controlling the pollution in the state.

BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma criticised the Aam-Aadmi Party Government in the state and said it never implemented the hundreds of solutions suggested by the NGT.

"The Delhi Government took a u-turn on the odd-even scheme, because only yesterday it came under heavy criticism by the NGT. The NGT went on-record to tell the government that they or the Supreme Court, in the last one year, never asked the government to implement odd-even, but suggested hundred other ways to reduce pollution," she said. "The state government still went ahead with the scheme even though their own Delhi Pollution Board was saying it was not effective, and in fact worsened the situation in phase-1 and phase-2. Odd-even is an unnecessary obstacle in the lives of Delhiites. I truly feel that this government is not very serious about controlling pollution," she added. The Delhi Government on Saturday called off the scheme in the national capital, on Saturday, citing the court's decision that women, government servants, and two-wheelers wouldn't be exempted from the scheme. It was slated to be rolled out from November 13 to November 17 in an attempt to reduce pollution in Delhi. Odd-even refers to the registration number of a vehicle. Odd numbered vehicles are allowed to ply on odd dates and even numbered vehicles are allowed on even dates. The odd-even scheme was implemented for 15 days from January 1-15 and April 15-30 last year. (ANI)