AAP leader Ashish Khetan moves SC alleging threat from right-wing groups

New Delhi: Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Ashish Khetan on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court, asking for protection and a CBI probe, claiming in his petition that he has received threats from right-wing organisations including Abhinav Bharat, Sanatan Sanstha, and Hindu Jan Jagran Samiti. The case will be heard on June 5.

In his plea, Khetan has alleged he received several anonymous letters threatening to kill him. The AAP leader has also said he had complained about the threats to Delhi Police, but "no action was taken".

Khetan had on May 9 received a letter stating that he had "crossed all levels" in committing sins against Hindu saints, following which he had also demanded that Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh initiate action against the culprits. The May 9 letter claimed he had "crossed all levels" in committing sins against Hindu saints. "It is because of you (Khetan) that Sadhvi Pragya Singh (an accused in the 2006 Malegaon blasts case) and Virendra Singh Tawde (an accused in the case of murder of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar in 2013) are in jail. People like you deserve only death punishment in a Hindu Rashtra," the letter said. Khetan had also received a similar threat letter last year. Khetan is the vice-chairman of the Delhi Dialogue Commission, which looks after the implementation of various polls promises made by the AAP before the 2015 assembly polls. He had also unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Lok Sabha election from the prestigious New Delhi constituency.