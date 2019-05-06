AAP leader Devinder Sehrawat joins BJP

[India], May 6 (ANI): Former AAP leader Devinder Sehrawat joined the BJP on Monday in presence of Union minister Vijay Goel.

"I draw courage from the people of my constituency and this is the reason why I am joining the country's best political party BJP after getting freedom from AAP. I envision myself as a soldier for PM Modi's team in the service of the nation. I have served over 20 years in the army, also engaged in social work and as a journalist, I have written over 100 articles on rural issues," he said.

Talking about his experiences with AAP, he said, "I met Vijay Goel Ji who advised me to read on rural issues. I was working on issues of land acquisition. At that time I met Arvind Kejriwal and it is then that he started a movement on Jan Lokpal. I always supported AAP on the right issues and also drew attention to the wrongdoings in the party. My loyalty was towards the public; this is the reason why I faced the ire of AAP. They insulted me by never including me in any programmes and policies." Sehrawat also said whatever development work took place in the airport area, which is nearby Mahipalpur (his village), was because of the approvals and funds granted by the Central government. "I met Hardeep Singh Puri, Nitin Gadkari, the LG, Sushma Swaraj Ji. The central government helped me in the development work of around Rs 3,000 crores in the airport area. The Delhi Government did nothing for my constituency and this is the reason why I consulted BJP leaders and eventually joined the party today," Sehrawat said. Delhi goes to poll on May 12. The counting of votes will take place on May 23. (ANI