AAP leader Meera Sanyal passes away

[India], Jan 11 (ANI): Former banker and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Meera Sanyal passed away on Friday at the age of 57 after a prolonged illness.

Sanyal, who was the former chairperson of the Royal Bank of Scotland in India, had fought the Lok Sabha elections from South Mumbai in 2009 as an independent candidate and in 2014 on the AAP's ticket.

A number of AAP leaders condoled the demise of Sanyal.

"Extremely sad to hear this. No words to express..." tweeted AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Expressing grief over the death of Sanyal, Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the country has lost a "sharp economic brain and a gentle soul." "I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of Meera Sanyal. The country has lost a sharp economic brain and a gentle soul. May she rest in peace! You will forever remain in our hearts," he tweeted. "We are deeply saddened by this loss, @meerasanyal a good heart has stopped beating, a good soul ascended to heaven. Her memories will forever remain in our hearts. May she rest in peace! #RIP," read a tweet posted by the AAP's official Twitter account. According to AAP sources, Sanyal's funeral is likely to be held on Saturday. (ANI)