AAP leaders outraged sanctity of state assembly: Congress

[India], June 1 (ANI): The Congress party on Thursday castigated the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders for roughly handling their ex-party inmate Kapil Mishra and asserted that the incident had damaged the sanctity of the state assembly.

Congress leader P.L. Punia condemned the incident and said," To maintain the sanctity of the house, such incidents should not have taken place. And the incident was highly condemnable."

Treading the same path, another Congress leader Tom Vadakkan urged for security for Mishra who had turned a whistle blower of the Kejriwal government.

"Kapil Mishra has become a whistle blower for the AAP government. I would say that he should be given security because AAP will create a situation where Mishra is silenced," said Vadakkan. Mishra was roughed up in the Delhi Assembly on Wednesday by the AAP MLAs after he accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Health Minister Satyendar Jain of corruption. (ANI)