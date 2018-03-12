AAP MLA Amantullah Khan gets bail in Delhi Chief Secy. assault case

The Delhi High Court on Monday granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amantullah Khan in the Delhi Chief Secretary assault case.

Khan and another APP MLA Prakash Jarwal were on February 21 arrested and a day later sent to a 14-day judicial custody for allegedly assaulting Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash in a midnight meeting at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's house here.

The court had earlier on February 23 rejected the bail plea of both the MLAs and later extended the custody by 14 more days.

Jarwal, a co-accused in the case, was granted bail on March 9. (ANI)