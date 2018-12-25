AAP MLA Jarnail Singh not real Sikh: Manjinder Singh

[India] Dec 25: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa has said that Aam Aadmi Party leader and MLA Jarnail Singh is not a real Sikh as he does not speak up for his own community in the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

"AAP MLA also said that no Sikh in the last 70 years has apologised for 1984 riots. I think Jarnail Singh is not a real Sikh. He could not speak up for his own community in the assembly," Sirsa said.

"Incidents like these may happen again in the future. The anger of Sikh community cannot be ignored," he added here on Monday.

The Delhi High Court on December 17 convicted Congress leader Sajjan Kumar for his role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, sentencing him to life imprisonment. Massive riots had erupted across the country after the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her bodyguards in November 1984. As per the official records, around 2,800 Sikhs were killed across India, including 2,100 in Delhi, during the clashes. (ANI)