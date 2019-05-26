AAP MLA Lamba peeved over removal from WhatsApp group

[India], May 25 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Alka Lamba has expressed disappointment after she was removed from the party's official WhatsApp group.

"The anger is being expressed on me in this manner by removing me from the Whatsapp group. I have been saying continuously that we all have to work hard," she said in a tweet.

"There should have been a discussion where we could have worked out a solution to the impending crisis," said Lamba further in the tweet.

AAP failed to open its account in Delhi for the second time in five years in the Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)