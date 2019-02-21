AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal, 2 others convicted for rioting

[India], Feb 20 (ANI): A Patiala House Court on Tuesday convicted AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal and two others--Salim and Dharam Prakash--for rioting, unlawful assembly, and voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servants from discharging the duty.

The court also convicted them under the provision of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. The court will hear the arguments on the point of sentence on March 13.

Delhi Police have alleged that on August 30, 2013, an incident of rioting occurred near Vayu Senabad, MB Road here.

In the incident, some of the police personnel, who were controlling the riots, were assaulted and two vehicles were also damaged including a DTC bus. (ANI)