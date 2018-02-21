AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal detained

[India], Feb 21 (ANI): Delhi Police on Tuesday detained Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Prakash Jarwal in connection with an alleged altercation between him and Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash.

Police detained Jarwal from his residence in Ambedkar Nagar area and took him to Civil Lines police station for questioning.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Secretary alleged that he was manhandled at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence by two lawmakers of the ruling AAP - Ajay Dutt and Prakash Jarwal.

The Chief Secretary said that he was attacked in the presence of the Chief Minister after being summoned for discussions on Aadhar-related problems. Miffed over the incident, the Delhi Government's bureaucrats took out a candle march against the alleged attack on the Chief Secretary. Jarwal also lodged a complaint with SC/ST Commission against Anshu Prakash and alleged that the Chief Secretary had lashed out at them and said that it was not his responsibility to provide basic facilities in an area. Talking to ANI, Jarwal said, "We have lodged a complaint with SC/ST Commission against the casteist comments made by the Delhi Chief Secretary." Jarwal represents Deoli constituency in the Delhi Assembly. The AAP, in an official statement on Tuesday, clarified its stance and said that a meeting was held at the Chief Minister's residence to discuss Aadhar related problems. "About 2.5 lakh families deprived of rations last month due to faulty implementation of Aadhar. MLAs were under tremendous pressure from the public. There was a meeting of MLAs at Chief Minister residence," read the statement. "He (Chief Secretary) used bad language against some MLAs and left without answering any questions. Now he is making ludicrous allegations," it added. (ANI)