AAP MLAs disqualification: Kejriwal accuses Centre of witchunting

[India], Jan. 21 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday accused Centre of witchunting after 20 Aam Aadmi Party MLAs were disqualified from the Delhi Assembly for holding the 'office of profit'.

"First they lodged false cases against 20 of our MLAs then they conducted CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) raids on me. When they did not find anything, they disqualified our 20 MLAs," said Arvind Kejriwal in Najafgarh.

After the disqualification, the AAP still has 46 MLAs in the 70-member assembly, 11 more than the halfway-mark.

Knowing this calculation, the Delhi CM tweeted, "It is God's grace that we secured 67 seats out of 70 in the Delhi Assembly polls. Probably he knew that after three years these people would declare 20 of our MLAs disqualified." Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind approved a recommendation by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to oust the AAP MLAs from Delhi Assembly. Initially, the petition was directed at 21 MLAs, but one MLA, named Jarnail Singh, resigned to contest in the Punjab elections last year. (ANI)