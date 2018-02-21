'AAP MLAs hit several blows on my head': Full text of Delhi Chief Secretary's letter to police

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash on Tuesday alleged that he was assaulted by AAP MLAs in a meeting at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence late on Monday night.

2. Advisor to CM again called me around 11.20pm to confirm that I have left for CM’s residence for the meeting. Thereafter I left my residence in my official car and driver along with my PSO and reached CM’s residence at midnight. 3. On arrival of CM’s residence, I met Sri V K Jain advisor to CM and thereafter both of us were taken to the front room where Chief Minister (Shri Arvind Kejriwal) and deputy Chief Minister (Shri Manish Sisodia ) and around 11 MLA’s / persons were present. CM told me that persons present in the room was MLAs and they had come to ask him about Government’s publicity program on completion of three years. One of the MLAs firmly shut the door of the room. I was made to sit in between Shri Amanatullah Khan and another person/MLA on a 3-seater sofa. CM directed me to answer the MLAs and explain the reason for the delay in release of the TV campaign. I explained to them that the officers were bound by the guidelines laid down by Hon. Supreme Court and advertisement to be released must be in consonance with the said guidelines. 4. The MLAs started shouting at me and abused me while blaming me and the bureaucracy for not doing enough for publicity of the Government. One MLA, whom I can identify threatened that I will be confined in the room entire night unless I agree to release TV campaign. A threat was made that I will be implicated in false cases including under the SC/ST Act. The MLAs whom I can identify became more aggressive and abusive extending threat to my life. Then suddenly Shri Amanatullah Khan, MLA and the person/ MLA on my left side, whom I can identify, without any provocation from my side, started hitting and assaulting me and hit several blows with fists on my head and temple. My spectacles fell on the ground. I was in a state of shock. With difficulty I was able to leave the room and get into my official car and leave CM residence. At no stage did I retaliate or provoke any person in the room despite confinement, criminal intimidation by extending threat to my life, and assault by several MLAs while I was discharging my official duties. 5. I request you to take action as per law as the assault was premeditated and in conspiracy of all present with intention to criminally intimidate, cause hurt with motive to deter me from discharge of my lawful duty and compel me to follow unlawful directions. None of the persons present in the room made any effort to save me.