AAP MP accuses PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi behind attack on Delhi CM Kejriwal during roadshow

[India], May 07 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh claimed that the party believes Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi to be mutually involved behind the attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"Nine times attack on Chief Minister Kejriwal is not an ordinary thing, there is a conspiracy behind this. There could be a threat to his (Kejriwal) life. We met the Delhi Police Commissioner and appealed to investigate the matter. The accused's wife said that her husband cannot tolerate if somebody says anything wrong to Prime Minister Modi, which means in this country speaking against Modi has now become a crime...We believe that behind this unfortunate incident (attack on Kejriwal), it's Prime Minister Modi and BJP. We demand a brief investigation into the attack on Kejriwal," Singh told reporters on Monday.

Questioning Gandhi's silence over the incident, sitting AAP MP said, "The BJP and Congress have accused us (AAP) for planning this attack to raise TRP. All opposition condemned this attack but Rahul Gandhi is quiet which means both BJP and Congress are involved in this... We have registered an FIR into the matter." The Delhi Police on Sunday sent Suresh, the man accused of slapping Kejriwal during a roadshow, to two-day judicial custody. He has also been charged under Section 107/51 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). On May 4, Kejriwal was slapped in west Delhi's Moti Nagar area while doing his poll campaigning. Suresh attacked Kejriwal during his road show when he was travelling in an open jeep and waving to his supporters. Following the assault, AAP alleged that it was an "opposition-sponsored attack." (ANI)