AAP never discussed tie-up with Congress for LS polls: Sheila Dikshit

[India], Feb 21 (ANI): Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit on Thursday asked Arvind Kejriwal on what basis he said that the Aam Aadmi Party was tired of convincing the Congress to make an alliance.

“There should be only one candidate against every BJP candidate, votes must not be divided. I am tired of trying to convince Congress for forming an alliance. But they refuse to understand. If today our alliance with Congress is done, BJP will lose all seven seats in Delhi,” Kejriwal said during an event here on Wednesday.

However, former Delhi Chief Minister Dikshit denied Kejriwal’s claims and stated that he has not talked about forming an alliance even once. “I want to ask Arvind Kejriwal on what basis has he said this because he has not talked about it even once,” Dikshit told ANI. Sources in both AAP and Congress earlier claimed that chances of forging an alliance for the upcoming polls have emerged with the appointment of Dikshit. Recently, Dikshit, who served as Delhi Chief Minister for three consecutive terms till 2013 before the Congress lost power, took charge as DPCC president. She succeeded Ajay Maken, who had vehemently opposed an alliance with the AAP, criticising them over issues of governance and corruption. The change of guard in Delhi Congress assumes significance as the party is gearing up to brighten its fortunes in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, considering that the BJP had bagged all the seven seats at stake in the capital in the last general elections. (ANI)