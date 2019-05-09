AAP opened gates for Modi in 2014, both make false promises: Rahul

[India], May 9 (ANI): Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that AAP colluded with the BJP during 2014 general elections.

Addressing an election rally in Geeta Colony, Delhi, Gandhi scion said, "AAP's slogan in Delhi was making Arvind Kejriwal CM and Narendra Modi as PM. They had opened gates for Narendra Modi. In entire country, Congress and I have fought Narendra Modi. You won't hear 'Chowkidar chor hai' in AAP office."

"Both Arvind Kejriwal and Narendra Modi speak whatever comes to their mind, they make false promises one after other. I saw AAP posters 'hum kaam karte hain, wo kaam rokte hain'. You didn't say this earlier when you contested elections. You are in power, small traders who are like Delhi's backbone were broken and sealing was done and you said you can't do anything? Congress fought for it and had stopped this through Parliament", he added.

He also alleged that GST was implemented to destroy small-traders and said, "Informal sector is the backbone of India which provides employment to crores of people in the country. Why did Narendra Modi do demonetisation, GST and sealing in Delhi? It is a strategy, he wants to destroy small traders, middle-sized businessman of the country. He is the agent of the biggest 15-20 businessman." He also promised to simplify the GST, if voted to power and said, "I want to tell the small traders and businessman that as soon as Congress wins elections and forms government we are going to do two things for them. We will convert Gabbar Singh Tax into real GST with one tax throughout country. Also for youth who wants to open a new business, we have decided that they will not be required to take permission from any government department for three years." All seven parliamentary constituencies of Delhi will be going to polls on May 8. The results will be announced on May 23. In 2014, general elections BJP have won all seven seats of Delhi in the parliamentary elections. (ANI)